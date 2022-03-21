Lorry ‘stuck under bridge’ in Haywards Heath: train delays and re-routed buses

Metrobus made the statement on its Twitter profile at 10.51am today (Monday, March 21).

A spokesperson said: “Due to a lorry stuck under the bridge on Rocky Lane in Haywards Heath, our #MB270 services are following the 271 route via Fox Hill Village and Jane’s Lane in both directions until further notice.” ⚠️

Southern Rail said the incident had caused train delays as well.

Southern Rail said people can expect train delays of about 20 minutes.

A Southern Rail spokesperson on Twitter said: “A road vehicle has collided with a bridge in the Haywards Heath area.

“This means that trains through the area will have to run at reduced speeds.

“Some services may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.”