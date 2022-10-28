Lyminster bypass work gets underway

A map showing features of the Lyminster bypass. Picture: West Sussex County Council

The £23.8million project is designed to help ease congestion, boost the local economy and provide north-south access from the A27.

The new road will link up with the recently constructed southern section of the bypass to complete a new, 1.1-mile carriageway to the east of Lyminster and Wick.

As far as possible, the new carriageway – which will have verge on one side and a footway/cycleway on the other – will be constructed off-line from the existing highway network to minimise disruption for road users.

Joy Dennis, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Helping to provide a sustainable and prosperous economy is one of the priorities in our Council Plan and, by providing this new highway infrastructure, we will be supporting the provision of 1,260 new homes and 700 new jobs in the region.

The existing public bridleway will be maintained with a pegasus crossing, provided to ensure the safety of equestrians, cyclists and pedestrians.

A new viaduct will be constructed over Black Ditch and its associated flood plain to ensure that there is no increase in flood risk. The existing culvert will be extended at Brookfield Stream.

The scheme is being funded by Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund, developer contributions, the Department for Transport and the county council.