M23 emergency incident: Two lanes closed near Gatwick Airport after car rolls over

A car has overturned on the M23 near Gatwick Airport, sparking a large emergency response.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 18:29 BST
AA Traffic News has reported that two lanes are closed this evening (Saturday, October 22).

A traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to rolled over car on M23 Northbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J8 M25 J7.”

Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing a number of emergency service vehicles at the scene.

The post read: “The M23 northbound between junctions J9 and J8, road traffic collision, two lanes closed. Traffic backing up. Emergency services are on scene.”

