M23 emergency incident: Two lanes closed near Gatwick Airport after car rolls over
A car has overturned on the M23 near Gatwick Airport, sparking a large emergency response.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News has reported that two lanes are closed this evening (Saturday, October 22).
A traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to rolled over car on M23 Northbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J8 M25 J7.”
Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing a number of emergency service vehicles at the scene.
The post read: “The M23 northbound between junctions J9 and J8, road traffic collision, two lanes closed. Traffic backing up. Emergency services are on scene.”