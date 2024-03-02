Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police closed the M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 following a serious collision yesterday evening (March 1).

Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm to a collision involving around 15 vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the ambulance service assessed and treated multiple casualties at the scene.

Four people have been hospitalised and around 30 have been injured following a multi-vehicle collision on the M23, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Sussex Police said the southbound carriageway has since reopened, but northbound lanes between Junctions 10 and 11 remain closed.

Posting on Facebook, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The southbound carriageway of the M23 has now reopened following a collision involving multiple vehicles this evening.

“Northbound lanes between Junctions 10 and 11 remain closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ambulance service has confirmed four people have been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Around 30 other patients are being assessed for minor injuries.