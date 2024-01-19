BREAKING

M23 lane closed: warning for Sussex drivers after van stalls on road near Gatwick

A lane on the M23 is closed this morning (Friday, January 19) due to a stalled vehicle.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Jan 2024, 07:11 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to stalled van on M23 Southbound from J8 (M25 Interchange) to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at 6.44am.

