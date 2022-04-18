M23 near Gatwick Airport to close - here’s everything you need to know

National Highways said a full closure is taking place on Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 on the M23 motorway, near Gatwick Airport, between junctions 10, 9 and 9A, the junction with Gatwick Airport South Terminal, to carry out surfacing works to the carriageway.

This work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Highways England.

National Highways said it will begin work on May 19 to May 21 from 9pm until 6am.

The M23 near Gatwick Airport will be closed due to resurfacing works. SUS-220220-091314001

There will be clearly signed diversions routes in place, it said, with all closures being weather dependent and subject to change.

On May 19, motorists should use M23 J10 onto A2011 then A23 North bound for access to both terminals and on May 20 and May 21 they should use A23 South bound from Gatwick Airport onto A2011 to M23 Junction 10 for access to North and South bound M23. Additional signage will be in place.