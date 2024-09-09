M23 oil spillage: Key lane serving Gatwick Airport likely to remain closed for rest of the day

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 11:56 BST
A lane closure on the M23 will likely remain in place for the rest of the day after an oil spillage.

National Highways reported at 2am today (Monday, September 9) that lane one (of four) is closed on the M23 southbound between J8 (M25) and J9 (Gatwick Airport) due to an oil spillage.

"The lane closure is likely to be in place throughout the day with resurfacing taking place tonight,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) added.

"Allow extra travel time if in the area throughout the day.”

The government agency posted the same statement at 8.50am.

AA Traffic News has reported that traffic in the area is ‘coping well’.

Related topics:M23Gatwick AirportTwitterM25National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice