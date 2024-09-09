M23 oil spillage: Key lane serving Gatwick Airport likely to remain closed for rest of the day
A lane closure on the M23 will likely remain in place for the rest of the day after an oil spillage.
National Highways reported at 2am today (Monday, September 9) that lane one (of four) is closed on the M23 southbound between J8 (M25) and J9 (Gatwick Airport) due to an oil spillage.
"The lane closure is likely to be in place throughout the day with resurfacing taking place tonight,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) added.
"Allow extra travel time if in the area throughout the day.”
The government agency posted the same statement at 8.50am.
AA Traffic News has reported that traffic in the area is ‘coping well’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.