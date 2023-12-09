M23 reopens after collision near Gatwick Airport
National Highways reported at 12.14pm that traffic was ‘currently stopped’ on the M23 southbound between J9 Gatwick Airport and J10 Crawley ‘for debris clearance following a collision’.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “There are currently delays of 25 mins and approximately three miles of congestion.”
An update at 12.40pm read: “All lanes are now OPEN. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of approximately 30 mins remain. Thank you for your patience.”
An AA Traffic News report read: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M23 Southbound from J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe). All lanes have been re-opened.”