The M23 has reopened after a collision near Gatwick Airport this afternoon (Saturday, December 9).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways reported at 12.14pm that traffic was ‘currently stopped’ on the M23 southbound between J9 Gatwick Airport and J10 Crawley ‘for debris clearance following a collision’.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “There are currently delays of 25 mins and approximately three miles of congestion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update at 12.40pm read: “All lanes are now OPEN. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of approximately 30 mins remain. Thank you for your patience.”

The M23 has reopened after a collision near Gatwick Airport. Photo: Jane Taylor