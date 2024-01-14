M23 reopens hours after horsebox incident near Gatwick Airport
The M23 was temporarily closed after an incident involving a horsebox last night (Saturday, January 13).
National Highways reported just before 8.30pm that the M23 was closed in both directions between J8 (M25) and J9 (Gatwick Airport) ‘due to a broken-down horsebox’.
The road was closed for more than three hours – with traffic at a standstill in the area.
An update at 11.40pm read: “The M23 is now OPEN in both directions following a broken-down horsebox. Delays are clearing well.
"Thank you for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.”