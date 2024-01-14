BREAKING

M23 reopens hours after horsebox incident near Gatwick Airport

The M23 was temporarily closed after an incident involving a horsebox last night (Saturday, January 13).
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Jan 2024, 16:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Highways reported just before 8.30pm that the M23 was closed in both directions between J8 (M25) and J9 (Gatwick Airport) ‘due to a broken-down horsebox’.

The road was closed for more than three hours – with traffic at a standstill in the area.

An update at 11.40pm read: “The M23 is now OPEN in both directions following a broken-down horsebox. Delays are clearing well.

"Thank you for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.”

Related topics:M23Gatwick AirportNational HighwaysM25