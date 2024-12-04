A stretch of road near Gatwick Airport has reopened to motorists following emergency repairs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The section of the M23 was shut for emergency resurfacing work yesterday (Wednesday, December 4) following a serious HGV fire at 5am that morning.

Drivers were warned to allow extra time to travel after the southbound M23 near junction 9 and Gatwick Airport was closed yesterday afternoon for emergency resurfacing work, which was expected to run into the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said the blaze, combined with a large diesel spillage, caused severe damage across all four lanes of the carriageway.

Drivers are being warned to allow extra time to travel after the southbound M23 near junction 9 and Gatwick Airport was closed this afternoon for emergency resurfacing work, which is expected to run into the evening. Picture by Ashley Cooper/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Just before 4pm yesterday, all four southbound lanes were closed between J8 – where the motorway meets the M25 – to J9 Gatwick Airport to allow resurfacing to take place.

A diversion route was then put in place.

Mark Hallett, operations manager for National Highways in the South East, said the spillage caused ‘substantial damage’ across the carriageway, meaning the road was not safe to drive on until the resurfacing was completed.