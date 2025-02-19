M23 southbound reopens following four-vehicle collision

The motorway was closed southbound this morning (February 19) between junction 9 and 10 in the Pound Hill area of Crawley while emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Crawley and East Grinstead attended the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender.

One person was released from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment, the fire service added.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 10.15am we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving three cars and a large goods vehicle on the M23 southbound between junctions 9 and 10, Gatwick to Crawley.

“Fire engines from Crawley and East Grinstead were sent to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender.

“Upon arrival firefighters released one person from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

“Fire crews left the scene at around 11am.

“During the incident residents were asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “We are pleased to say the M23 has now fully reopened, following the collision this morning (19 February).

“Thank you for your patience while we dealt with the incident.”

National Highways said the motorway has reopened following scene clearance and vehicle recovery.

Despite the M23 southbound reopening, National Highways said there are currently delays of up to 30 minutes, and approximately two miles of congestion, on the approach to junction 9.

Posting on social media, a National Highways spokesperson said: “The #M23 southbound between J9 @Gatwick_Airport & J10 #Crawley is now open following scene clearance and vehicle recovery.

“Delays of up to 30 minutes and approx. 2 miles congestion on approach to J9.”

