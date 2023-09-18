BREAKING
M23 traffic latest: road near Gatwick partially blocked after report of crash

A road near Gatwick Airport is partially blocked this evening (Monday, September 18).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Sep 2023, 18:22 BST
AA Traffic News at at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is slow traffic ‘due to crash on A23 Airport Way Southbound from Gatwick Way (Airport Way Roundabout) to M23 J9A (Gatwick South terminal roundabout)’.

The incident was first reported at 3.25pm and the AA Traffic News Map is still showing congestion in the area.

