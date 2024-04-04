M25 closed anti-clockwise as emergency services called to collision
The road is closed following a single car collision between Junctions 6 and 5 and the full closure is expected to take place for two hours.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “There is a full closure on the anticlockwise M25 due to a collision involving a single black Vauxhall Astra between junctions 6 and 5, with vehicles being diverted off the M25 at junction 6.
“At this time, we anticipate that the full closure will be in place for at least two hours while emergency services respond to the incident, but this may change. We will open lanes for traffic to flow as soon as it is operationally safe and possible to do so.
“There is also a road closure in place on Water Lane in Oxted, near Titsey Park.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. We will update in due course.
“The driver is currently receiving medical attention from HEMS.
“If you witnessed the collision please contact Surrey Police using reference PR/20240404-0091.”
