Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road is closed following a single car collision between Junctions 6 and 5 and the full closure is expected to take place for two hours.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “There is a full closure on the anticlockwise M25 due to a collision involving a single black Vauxhall Astra between junctions 6 and 5, with vehicles being diverted off the M25 at junction 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At this time, we anticipate that the full closure will be in place for at least two hours while emergency services respond to the incident, but this may change. We will open lanes for traffic to flow as soon as it is operationally safe and possible to do so.

The M25 anti-clockwise is currently closed this morning (April 4) as emergency services are on the scene at a collision.

“There is also a road closure in place on Water Lane in Oxted, near Titsey Park.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. We will update in due course.

“The driver is currently receiving medical attention from HEMS.