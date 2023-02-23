M25 closed anticlockwise following 'serious collision' near Redhill in early hours

The M25 has been closed anticlockwise between Junction 8 (Reigate) and Junction 6 (Godstone) following a ‘serious collision’ near Redhill, Surrey Police has reported.

Police said the link road from the M23 at Junction 8 to the M25 eastbound is also closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident, involving one vehicle, which took place near the junction with the M23 at Bletchingley at around 3am this (February 23). morning.

Surrey Police said the closure is ‘likely to be in place for some time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision which took place on the M25 at Bletchingley around 3am today (23 February).

The M25 has been closed anticlockwise between Junction 8 (Reigate) and Junction 6 (Godstone) following a collision, Surrey Police has reported. Picture by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

“The collision, involving one vehicle, took place near the junction with the M23.

“The link road from the M23 at Junction 8 to the M25 eastbound is currently closed in both directions and the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 is closed from Junction 8 to Junction 6 while emergency services deal with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road closure is likely to be in place for some time and we are asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.