This will be the first of five closures between now and September 2024 – prompting National Highways to warn motorists of long delays and to only travel if necessary.

National Highways will shut the M25 in both directions between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) from 9pm Friday, March 15 to 6am Monday, March 18 to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge and install a very large gantry.

The Junction 10 improvement scheme will see an increase in the number of lanes to make journeys safer and improve traffic flow. It will also make it easier and safer to enter and exit the M25, provide safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley. It will also reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams.

The M25 will be closed for a full weekend for the first time ever as a major project progresses to make journeys safer and reduce pollution. Picture by Simon Turner/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Without a full closure of the M25 at this junction, it would be impossible to safely demolish the overbridges and install the new gantry.

Concertgoers, sports fans and holidaymakers travelling to London and surrounding areas should also plan their journeys well in advance and make sure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.

Those travelling to Gatwick and Heathrow airports and Channel ports may be affected.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways project lead, said: “Drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary. This is the first of five full closures of one of the busiest junctions on our road network.

“We have spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place, but there will still be heavy congestion and delays.

“These improvements will bring long-term benefits to drivers who pass through this stretch of the M25, not to mention pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders who will also see positive changes in the area.”

Both National Highways and contractor Balfour Beatty have liaised with key stakeholders in the lead up to this closure including emergency services, Surrey County Council, local businesses and Gatwick and Heathrow Airports.

Those affected by closures have been also been notified in advance while nearby event venues have also been kept up to date with this latest information on the project and associated closures both on the M25 and A3.

The carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction between 10am and 9pm on a weekend.

This work needs to be carried out now to continue the good progress on the delivery of the scheme which is due to open to traffic in summer 2025. National Highways has planned these closures to make sure they do not conflict with holiday periods or key events in the area.

The next full closure of the M25 is due to take place in April to allow for the installation of the new Clearmount bridleway bridge. Dates are subject to change.

Later this year, National Highways will also look to install the new Cockcrow Green Bridge which will be the project’s centrepiece. This will be the UK’s first ever heathland bridge connecting Ockham and Wisley commons for the first time and provide a safe, natural corridor for local wildlife.

Drivers can use real-time traffic information for England’s motorways at trafficengland.com as well as X (Twitter) updates by following @NationalHways. Any closures will also be visible on satellite navigation.