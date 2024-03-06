Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Sussex and Surrey have been warned of long delays – and told to only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming closure:

Why is the M25 being closed?

The M25 is set to close for a full weekend for the first time ever.

The M25 will be closed for a full weekend for the first time ever as a major project progresses to make journeys safer and reduce pollution.

The Junction 10 improvement scheme will see an increase in the number of lanes to make journeys safer and improve traffic flow.

It will also make it easier and safer to enter and exit the M25, provide safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley. It will also reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams.

Without a full closure of the M25 at this junction, it would be impossible to safely demolish the overbridges and install the new gantry.

This work needs to be carried out now to continue the good progress on the delivery of the scheme which is due to open to traffic in summer 2025.

When will the M25 be closed?

National Highways will shut the M25 in both directions between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) from 9pm on Friday March, 15 to 6am on Monday, March 18 to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge and install a very large gantry.

What advice has been given to commuters ahead of the closure?

Concertgoers, sports fans and holidaymakers travelling to London and surrounding areas should plan their journeys well in advance and make sure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.

Those travelling to Gatwick and Heathrow airports and Channel ports may be affected.

Both National Highways and contractor Balfour Beatty have liaised with key stakeholders in the lead up to this closure including emergency services, Surrey County Council, local businesses and Gatwick and Heathrow Airports.

Those affected by closures have been also been notified in advance nearby event venues have also been kept up to date with this latest information on the project and associated closures both on the M25 and A3.

How can I keep up to date with the latest traffic information during the closure?

Drivers can use real-time traffic information for England’s motorways at trafficengland.com as well as X (Twitter) updates by following @NationalHways. Any closures will also be visible on satellite navigation.

For more information about the project and the latest updates including the closures and diversion routes, please visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m25-junction-10//.

Will there be more closures?

This will be the first of five closures between now and September 2024.

The next full closure of the M25 is due to take place in April to allow for the installation of the new Clearmount bridleway bridge. Dates are subject to change.