M25 closure latest: Video from the scene of the diversion route - 'it's like lockdown'

All was quiet on Saturday morning in West Byfleet at the centre of the diversion route for the first ever full daytime closure of a stretch of the M25.

Motorists appeared to have heeded warnings about the disruption caused by closure of London's orbital motorway between junctions 10 and 11.

National Highways reported congestion building up at the M25 junctions, but in one village at the centre of the diversion route traffic was ‘quieter than a weekday’.

The closure between 9pm on Friday March 15 and 6am Monday March 18 is the first of five planned for the coming months to enable changes to the Wisley Interchange with the A3. This weekend's work includes bridge demolition work and the installation of a gantry.

A diversion route takes traffic through the Surrey villages of Byfleet and West Byfleet in the borough of Woking.

LondonWorld's reporter, Jack Abela, was at the scene in West Byfleet on Saturday morning.

"It's pretty quiet," he said. "Locals are saying that it is busier during the week, Monday to Friday, than it is today. Normally it's gridlocked and this is fairly quiet.

"The only difference is that you've got National Express buses and lorries coming through, but other than that it's quieter than normal."

A National Highways chief had advised motorists to find something to do at home - ‘decorate the bathroom’ or ‘play in the garden’ - rather than travelling during the disruption.

M25 diversions

The M25 between junctions 10 and 11 will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday, March 15 to 6am Monday, March 18.

The following local diversion route is in place:

Junction 10 - Northbound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.

Junction 11 - A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.

1 . M25 closure All was quiet on Saturday morning in West Byfleet at the centre of the diversion route for the first ever full daytime closure of a stretch of the M25. Photo: Jack Abela

