National Express has confirmed its coaches will continue to operate during the upcoming weekend closures of the M25.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday, March 7 to 6am on Monday, March 10.

Ahead of the closure, National Express is reassuring passengers that they will still be able to reach their destinations, with services operating along diverted routes while the closure is in place.

The below services will be impacted by the closure:

025 between Worthing and London via Brighton, Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport

200 between Bristol and Gatwick Airport via Heathrow Airport

201 between Swansea and Gatwick Airport via Cardiff, Newport, Bristol and Heathrow Airport

205 between Poole and Gatwick Airport via Bournemouth, Southampton and Heathrow Airport

210 between Wolverhampton and Gatwick Airport via Dudley, Birmingham, Oxford and Heathrow Airport

230 between Derby and Gatwick Airport via Nottingham, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Luton and Heathrow Airport

National Express said ‘some delays are expected’, and has advised customers to allow extra time for their journeys, particularly for those travelling to London Heathrow and Gatwick Airport.

For the latest updates, visit: www.nationalexpress.com/liveserviceupdates or track your coach service on: coachtracker.nationalexpress.com.