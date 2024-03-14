Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways will shut the M25 in both directions between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) from 9pm Friday, March 15 to 6am Monday, March 18 to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge and install a very large gantry.

National Highways has planned these closures to make sure they do not conflict with holiday periods or key events in the area.

Ahead of the closure, National Highways have confirmed diversion routes will be in place.

The M25 will be closed for a full weekend for the first time ever as a major project progresses to make journeys safer and reduce pollution. Picture by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A statement on the National Highways website said: “Last weekend we closed the A3 for a full weekend and demolished two bridges.

“Our next weekend closure will be for more demolition work, this time on the M25.

“It means the M25 between junctions 10 and 11 will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday 15 to 6am Monday 18 March.

“The local diversion route below will be in place which is the same for both directions:

“Junction 10 - Junction 11: North bound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.

“Junction 11 - Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.

“Taking the M25 in the other direction to avoid our closure is also an option.