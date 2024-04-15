Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This work will take place during a full weekend closure between junctions 9 (A243 Leatherhead) and 10 (A3 Wisley) from 9pm on Friday, May 10 to 6am on Monday, May 13.

These £317m essential works are one of five series of improvements to the M25 taking place this year, as part of the Government’s £24bn Road Investment Strategy (RIS2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over height vehicles and all other traffic.

The M25 will be shut for a full weekend for the second time this year as work on the Junction 10 improvement scheme continues. Picture by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited.

“Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

Ahead of the second closure, National Highways have confirmed diversion routes will be in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National Highways spokesperson said: “For the closure of the M25 between junction 9 A243 Leatherhead and junction 10 A3 Wisley, planned to take place during the weekend of May 11 and 12, there are four diversionary routes depending on the direction of travel and the type of vehicle.

“Each route will be clearly signposted and are as follows:

“Diversion route clockwise (from Gatwick towards Heathrow) for most traffic:

“Leave the M25 at junction 8, A217 (Reigate). Follow the A217 London, Sutton, (A240) Kingston.

“After three-and-a-half miles turn left onto the A240 Epsom, Kingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After three miles at the Esso roundabout, turn right onto the A24 (A240) Kingston.

“Continue for three miles and turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth, Guildford.

“Continue for nine-and-a-half miles to the M25 and re-join the motorway at junction 10.

“Diversion route clockwise (from Gatwick towards Heathrow) for over height vehicles (over 15’0 / 4.6m):

“Leave the M25 at junction 9 A243 (Leatherhead).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Follow A243 London, Hook, Chessington. After six miles, turn left onto the A309 Esher, Staines, (A3) Guildford, Portsmouth.

“After one-and-a-half miles turn left to the A307 Esher, Guildford A3.

“After four-and-a-half miles, in Cobham, turn right onto the A245 M25, Guildford A3, Weybridge, Woking.

“After half-a-mile turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth Guildford.

“Continue for one mile and re-join the motorway at J10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diversion route anticlockwise (from Heathrow towards Gatwick) for most traffic:

“Leave the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 towards London.

“After nine-and-a-half miles at the Hook interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A240 Epsom, Reigate.

“Continue for three miles to the Esso roundabout and turn left onto the A240 Reigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Continue for three miles then turn right onto the A217 Reigate, M25.

“After three-and-a-half miles turn left to re-join the M25 motorway at junction 8.

“Diversion route anticlockwise (from Heathrow towards Gatwick) for over height vehicles (over 15’0 / 4.6m):

“Leave the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 towards London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After one mile at the Painshill interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A245 Cobham (A307 Esher).

“After half-a-mile turn left onto the A307 Esher.

“Continue for four-and-a-half miles then turn right onto the A309 London, Sutton.

“Continue for a further two miles to the Hook interchange and turn right onto the A243 Dorking.