Motorists are advised to allow extra time if planning to travel on the M4 onto the M25 southbound at the weekend.

The link road connecting the M4 eastbound to the M25 southbound (anticlockwise towards the M3, M23 and M20) will be closed from 11pm on Friday (September 13) until 5.30am on Monday (September 16).

This is to enable essential work to replace a bridge expansion joint to be carried out safely.

Due to its close proximity, the eastbound entry slip road at the M4 junction 5 Langley Interchange will also be closed over the same period for safety.

While the work has been scheduled over a weekend to avoid peak midweek traffic demand, National Highyways are expecting the M4 between junctions 5, 4b, and 4 to be busier than usual at times over the weekend.

The current expansion joint, which runs across the width of the bridge and weighs approximately 4.5 tonnes, is reaching the end of its serviceable life.

National Highways need to replace the expansion joint to keep journeys on the link road safe, extend the serviceable lifespan of the bridge, and reduce the risk of emergency structural repairs being needed at short notice.

Diversion routes

Drivers who are already travelling eastbound on the M4 will continue to the next junction which is M4 junction 4.

From here, drivers will be able to return to the M4 westbound carriageway, using the link road at M4 junction 4b to join the M25 southbound at junction 15.

Drivers looking to join the M4 eastbound from the junction 5 Langley Interchange will be diverted via the M4 westbound to junction 6, where it will be possible to join the M4 eastbound carriageway, following the diversion route for the M25 southbound if required.

The link road which connects the M4 eastbound to the M25 northbound (clockwise towards the M40, M1 and M11) will close for approximately one hour at 11pm on Friday (September 13) and again at around 4.30am Monday (September 16) to allow traffic management to be safely installed and removed.

Drivers will be diverted to M4 junction 4 and return for a short period when the link road is closed.