Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Express coach services will continue to operate during the upcoming weekend closure of the M25 between junctions 10 and 11.

The UK’s leading scheduled coach operator is reassuring passengers that they will still be able to reach their destinations, with services operating along diverted routes between 9pm on Friday, July 12 and 6am on Monday, July 15.

Delays are expected, and customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, particularly for those travelling to London Heathrow and Gatwick Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the latest updates see www.nationalexpress.com/liveserviceupdates.

National Express coach services will continue to operate during the upcoming weekend closure of the M25 between junctions 10 and 11. Picture by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and websites.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.