M25: National Express to continue to operate during weekend closure
The UK’s leading scheduled coach operator is reassuring passengers that they will still be able to reach their destinations, with services operating along diverted routes between 9pm on Friday, July 12 and 6am on Monday, July 15.
Delays are expected, and customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, particularly for those travelling to London Heathrow and Gatwick Airport.
For the latest updates see www.nationalexpress.com/liveserviceupdates.
