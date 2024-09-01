Main road in Hastings blocked following early-morning collision
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 5.30am today.
The collision has affected part of The Ridge and the road is blocked due to an oil spillage following the incident.
Buses have been diverted as a result of the collision, Stagecoach said this morning.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked due to crash and spillage on B2093 The Ridge both ways between Grange Road and Stonestile Lane.”
On X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to an oil spill on The Ridge at the Conquers March, 328 services will be diverting away from the area via Parkstone/St Helens. This will cause delays and possible journey cancellations.”
