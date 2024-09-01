Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A collision in Hastings has partially blocked a main road this morning (Sunday, September 1).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 5.30am today.

The collision has affected part of The Ridge and the road is blocked due to an oil spillage following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses have been diverted as a result of the collision, Stagecoach said this morning.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked due to crash and spillage on B2093 The Ridge both ways between Grange Road and Stonestile Lane.”

On X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to an oil spill on The Ridge at the Conquers March, 328 services will be diverting away from the area via Parkstone/St Helens. This will cause delays and possible journey cancellations.”

We will have more as we get it.