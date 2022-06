According the AA, one lane is closed due to the collision, which involved one car going into a tree.

The stretch of road affected is the A27 eastbound from A27 (Emsworth Services) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One motorist travelling from Havant to Chichester said: “I was sitting in stop start traffic for half an hour.

Police accident (stock image).