Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train passengers are facing major disruption due to an incident in East Sussex today (Thursday, July 4).

The incident was first reported early this morning.

National Rail said a points failure means all lines between Lewes and Seaford are currently closed.

On its website, National Rail said: “As a result, trains are unable to run between these stations. As a result, trains will run between Brighton and Lewes only. Disruption is expected until approximately 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on Southern services on any reasonable route to your destination, Brighton & Hove Buses buses on routes 12, 12A and 12X between Lewes, Seaford, and Eastbourne.

“Points are moveable sections of track that allow trains to be routed to their destination. In this case, trains are being disrupted by a fault with points between Lewes and Seaford. Network Rail teams are on site and investigating the fault.

“Points can stop moving correctly for several reasons. For example, there may be an obstruction in the moving parts, or the electronic control systems may have developed a fault.

“There are various backup systems which allow signallers to try to "set" the points, and in some cases, the points may be available for trains in one of the directions they serve, but not another. However, with more severe failures like this one, the route is blocked entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern train (File pic)