Major disruption on East Sussex train services due to incident
The incident was first reported early this morning.
On its website, National Rail said: “As a result, trains are unable to run between these stations. As a result, trains will run between Brighton and Lewes only. Disruption is expected until approximately 11am.
“You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on Southern services on any reasonable route to your destination, Brighton & Hove Buses buses on routes 12, 12A and 12X between Lewes, Seaford, and Eastbourne.
“Points are moveable sections of track that allow trains to be routed to their destination. In this case, trains are being disrupted by a fault with points between Lewes and Seaford. Network Rail teams are on site and investigating the fault.
“Points can stop moving correctly for several reasons. For example, there may be an obstruction in the moving parts, or the electronic control systems may have developed a fault.
“There are various backup systems which allow signallers to try to "set" the points, and in some cases, the points may be available for trains in one of the directions they serve, but not another. However, with more severe failures like this one, the route is blocked entirely.
“Network Rail have sent their specialist Signalling & Telecoms teams to the site as a priority, and they will set up a safe method of working on the track. As soon as it's safe to go on the line, they will diagnose the fault and find any quick solutions to resolve it.”
