Major Eastbourne road closed due to firework procession
A large stretch of Eastbourne’s seafront will be closed to traffic the rest of today.
Beach Road to Wilmington Square will be closed until 11.30pm tonight (October 1) due to the bonfire procession. The procession goes along the seafront, finishing with a giant bonfire and firework display. The tradition attracts other regional societies.
The torchlit procession featuring a marching band will start from The Crown and Anchor (Marine Parade) at 7.30pm, heads down to Treasure Island, turns around and then comes back along to Royal Parade to Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum. Fireworks start at 9.45pm.