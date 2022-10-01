Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Major Eastbourne road closed due to firework procession

A large stretch of Eastbourne’s seafront will be closed to traffic the rest of today.

By India Wentworth
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:13 pm

Beach Road to Wilmington Square will be closed until 11.30pm tonight (October 1) due to the bonfire procession. The procession goes along the seafront, finishing with a giant bonfire and firework display. The tradition attracts other regional societies.

The torchlit procession featuring a marching band will start from The Crown and Anchor (Marine Parade) at 7.30pm, heads down to Treasure Island, turns around and then comes back along to Royal Parade to Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum. Fireworks start at 9.45pm.

More news from Eastbourne

Major Eastbourne road closed due to firework procession
FireworksTreasure Island