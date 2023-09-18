BREAKING
Major Eastbourne road to be closed today for carriageway repairs

A major road in Eastbourne will be closed today for carriageway repairs, although it should reopen later tonight (Monday, September 18).
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Larkspur Drive was closed at 8am this morning and will reopen at 11pm as the current surface at the junction of Sandown Close is being removed and relayed with new flexible tarmac.

During this time the road will be closed with a diversion route in place via the B2104 Friday Street, the B2191 Willingdon Drove and vice versa.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "If you need vehicle access during the closure, please discuss this with the team on site who will be happy to assist. Please bear in mind there will be delays while the area is made safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles."

Larkspur Drive in Eastbourne. Picture from Google MapsLarkspur Drive in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps
The plans are subject to favourable weather conditions, with heavy rain potentially impacting the works.

The spokesperson added: "Properties close to the works may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network."

