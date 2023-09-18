Major Eastbourne road to be closed today for carriageway repairs

A major road in Eastbourne will be closed today for carriageway repairs, although it should reopen later tonight (Monday, September 18).

Larkspur Drive was closed at 8am this morning and will reopen at 11pm as the current surface at the junction of Sandown Close is being removed and relayed with new flexible tarmac.

During this time the road will be closed with a diversion route in place via the B2104 Friday Street, the B2191 Willingdon Drove and vice versa.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "If you need vehicle access during the closure, please discuss this with the team on site who will be happy to assist. Please bear in mind there will be delays while the area is made safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles."

Larkspur Drive in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

The plans are subject to favourable weather conditions, with heavy rain potentially impacting the works.