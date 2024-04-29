Major rail disruption in West Sussex after train crashes into level crossing barrier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All lines are currently blocked and no trains are able to run through the Arun Valley, between Arundel and Horsham.

Trains that would normally run to Horsham after Barnham will now run between Barnham and Three Bridges via Hove, Southern Rail has confirmed.

A ‘small number’ of rail replacement buses are set to be available to commuters after 10am.

Southern Rail train. Photo: Sussex World

It comes after a train struck a level crossing barrier which had been pushed onto the tracks near Billingshurst. During the collision, the train and a cable to the electric third rail were damaged, Southern Rail has now reported, causing further delays.

Response teams are on site to help passengers off the affected train and onto another one to complete their journeys, the rail service said.

Disruption is now expected to last until 4pm.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Network Rail and Southern response staff are now starting to arrive on site at the location of this incident, near Billingshurst.

"We'll be assisting passengers on the train which has hit the barriers. Work will also be needed to clear the barriers themselves from the track.

“Some replacement buses have now been confirmed for the route between Horsham and Arundel, but only a small number will be available.

“We'll be getting these in place between 10am and 11am this morning. Please continue to try to use other local public transport routes if you can.”