Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The points failure means some lines are blocked. As a result, trains running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Southern have confirmed that there will be no service at Crawley, Ifield, Faygate, Littlehaven, Christ’s Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on Southern’s website said: “We've recently been told about a points failure at Three Bridges, blocking the lines through Platforms 1, 2 & 3. Southern and Thameslink are working to get more information for you.

A points failure at Three Bridges has caused major disruption to rail travel in West Sussex, Southern have reported. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

“A number of trains on different routes are being affected and your journey is likely to be delayed, but we don't have an exact estimate for this at the moment.

“No trains can run between Crawley and Three Bridges, and there is likely to be congestion between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport. The following service plan is in place.

“Services that normally run between Peterborough and Horsham will terminate at Three Bridges and start back from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Services that normally run between London Victoria and Bognor / Portsmouth, via Horsham, will now run via Hove.

“The following stations will have no service: Crawley, Ifield, Faygate, Littlehaven, Christ’s Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley, Arundel.”

Your ticket will be accepted on the following, at no extra cost:

– Mutually on Thameslink and Southern trains

– London Underground between terminating stations

– Metrolink on any reasonable route between Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Haywards Heath and Horsham.

Southern said the disruption is expected to last until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern spokesperson added: “At the moment, Southern and Thameslink are working with our colleagues at Network Rail to assess the situation.

“A points failure has been reported, and this is preventing trains from using some of the routes through this area.

“Points are moveable sections of track which can send trains onto different routes at junctions. These are part of the signalling system, generally managed by Network Rail.

“Points can stop moving correctly for a number of reasons. For example, there may be an obstruction in the moving parts, or the electronic control systems may have developed a fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are various backup systems which allow signallers to try to "set" the points, and in some cases, the points may be available for trains in one of the directions they serve, but not another. However, with more severe failures, the line in question may be blocked entirely.

“Network Rail will send their specialist Signalling & Telecoms teams to site, and they will set up a safe method of working on the track. To allow staff to access the railway, sometimes we have to stop trains completely, which can lead to your train being held at stations or signals en route.

“As soon as it's safe to go on the line, the staff will diagnose the fault and find any quick solutions to resolve it. Whilst this is being done, we will be monitoring progress closely. At times, replacement parts may be needed, or specialist advice from suppliers, which is why some points failures take longer to resolve than others.”