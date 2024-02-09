Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Surrey Police was among the emergency services called to the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway following a serious collision at 11.45pm last night (Thursday, February 9).

Road closures are still in place on Friday morning, with traffic queueing back for miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene and three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, one of which is believed to be life-threatening.

Sussex and Surrey police news. Photo: Stock image / National World

“The carriageway was initially fully closed while we responded to the incident and at 5am one lane was reopened. The remaining three lanes are expected to stay closed for a number of hours as our teams investigate the collision.

“We understand this will have a significant impact on many journeys and encourage drivers to allow extra time and plan ahead.

"We will provide an update as soon as we are able to. Thank you for your patience this morning.”

The incident was reported between Reigate and Godstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All emergency services’ were working at the scene in the aftermath of the incident, with traffic officers assisting with closures/

The latest update was published by National Highways at 9.10am.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Three lanes (of 4) remain closed on the M25 anti-clockwise in Surrey between J8 (Reigate) and J7 (M23) following a serious collision. Police investigation works continue at scene.