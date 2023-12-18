Major Sussex railway delays explained as incidents reported across county
Southern Rail reported on X (formerly Twitter) at 3.30am that trains ‘will be delayed or disrupted’ between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport ‘due to a trespasser on the railway’.
A statement read: “If you are travelling between London and Gatwick, Three Bridges, or Brighton this morning, your journey will be delayed or revised.
"If you are travelling now, your journey will take up to 60 minutes longer than usual. We strongly advise you to delay your journey until later in the day, if you can.”
In an update shortly before 4am, Southern added: “Sussex Police and the British Transport Police have now completed their checks, and power can be restored to the railway lines. Trains are expected to be on the move in the next five minutes.
"We're working to return to our scheduled timetable, but please continue to check journey planners, as trains may still be delayed or run to a revised calling pattern.”
Disruption had come to an end by 5am.
However, lines had to be closed again between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath ‘following a fault on a train’.
The line had reopened by 7am but Southern added: “Services from Three Bridges towards Brighton may be delayed this morning.
“No need to change your travel plans, you can continue to use your normal route but you my experience delays of up to 10 minutes.
“Please check your journey before you travel and allow extra time.”
Disruption had come to an end by 8am.
These incidents came after a fault with the signalling system was reported between Chichester and Havant last night (Sunday).
"Trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Havant,” a Southern spokesperson said. “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed."
Tickets were being accepted on local buses whilst trains were being affected. Services were back up and running by midnight.