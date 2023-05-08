Major Sussex railway incident: Person hit by a train between Horsham and Bognor Regis

A person was hit by a train between Horsham and Bognor Regis this morning (Monday, May 8).

All lines were blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services worked to deal with this incident.

At 6.25am this morning Southern Rail said: “It is with great sadness to report that a person has been hit by a train between Horsham and Bognor Regis

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

"Where possible, services will be diverted to run to/from Victoria via Hove

"Please delay travelling until later if possible.

“We are in the process of arranging alternative transport but are still awaiting conformation on these.

“Please speak to station staff for alternative travel options if you are travelling.”

At 9.30am Southern added: “Lines have now reopened between Horsham and Arundel.

“Although lines have reopened, there is still some disruption to services. This is because the railway was closed for some time, a number of our trains and crews are no longer in the correct places on the network.

"The following routes may still be affected, in both directions:

- London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour & Bognor Regis (dividing at Horsham)

- London Victoria to Southampton Central & Bognor Regis (dividing at Horsham)

At 10.25am Southern Rail said: “Services have now returned to normal between Horsham and Arundel following this tragic incident.”