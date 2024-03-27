Major traffic delays after collision on A283 in West Sussex; bus breaks-down on A27

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An eye witnesses reported seeing a ‘nasty crash’ on the A283 between Shoreham and Steyning – close to the old cement works.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A283 Steyning Bypass both ways from A27 Shoreham Bypass (Steyning turn-off) to A2037 Shoreham Road.”

The traffic information service reported additional delays in the area due to a stalled bus on A27 Shoreham Bypass westbound around A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off).