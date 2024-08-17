Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M23 is partially closed near Gatwick Airport after a collision this morning (Saturday, August 17).

National Highways reported at 11.15am that the M23 in Surrey was ‘currently blocked southbound’ between J8 Redhill and J9 Gatwick ‘due to a collision’.

A social media notice read: “Traffic Officers are on scene attempting to get the vehicles moved. Thanks for your patience.”

At 11.30pm, traffic had been released southbound but three out of four lane remained closed. Motorists were asked to ‘please allow extra time’.

At 11.45am, another lane had reopened.

A National Highways spokesperson added: “Traffic is now passing but there are long delays. Two lanes remain closed. Please allow extra time.”