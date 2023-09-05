Major village road by Eastbourne to be closed as part of month-long road works

A major village road by Eastbourne will be temporarily closed as part of more than a month of street works, according to East Sussex Highways.

Resurfacing works is taking place on Jevington Road and Wannock Road between Monday, September 4-Wednesday, October 11 – although October 19 is a contingency date in the event of bad weather delaying the project.

East Sussex Highways said it will be working between the junctions with Mill Close, Wannock, and Windmill Lane, Friston.

Phase one of the works will be between September 4-12 and will include tree cutting and vegetation clearance works. During this time the road will be closed between 7am-7pm each day, with no work on the weekend.

Jevington Road by Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

Resurfacing works will take place in phase two, which will run from September 7-19, and during this time a section of road starting from the Mill Lane junction will be closed between 8pm-6am each night, but again with no weekend work.

From September 18-October 11 phase three will be in operation and will include resurfacing, patching, haunch reconstruction and drainage works. During this time Jevington Road and Wannock Road will be closed between 7am-7pm each day with no weekend work.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “There will be temporary traffic lights in place on 23 and 24 September to allow for the curing of material.”

During the road closure phases, traffic will be diverted via A259 Friston Hill, A259 Eastbourne Road, A259 Church Street, A259 The Goffs, A2270 Uperton Road, A2270 Willingdon Road, A2270 Eastbourne Road, C40 Wannock Road and vice versa.

All works are subject to favourable weather conditions.

The Highways spokesperson added: “Although we do not intend to work weekends, it may be necessary if we are delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.