Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A train line in Hastings will be closed for more than two weeks due to major repair works inside a tunnel.

Network Rail said replacement bus services will be running instead throughout the duration of the works.

A spokesperson said: “Major repairs in the Ore tunnel mean that the railway will be closed between Hastings and Rye from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Buses will replace trains between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International while engineers work on the tunnel. Essential work in the Ore tunnel will improve drainage and prevent water seeping through the tunnel walls, damaging the railway equipment inside it.

The line between Hastings and Rye will be closed later this year

“Sections of brickwork will also be repaired, with parts of the tunnel lined with sprayed concrete, and 700 yards of track replaced.”

Network Rail said other works include refurbishing four sets of switches and crossings to improve reliability, repairing the footbridge at Ore station and the Briscoe Road bridge in Guestling, surveys and maintenance of embankments/cuttings to prevent landslips, and maintenance of drainage culverts between Winchelsea and Hastings.

All the work will be finished by Monday, November 4, Network Rail added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the weekend of Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 there will be no trains between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International. Buses will replace trains.

On the weekend of Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 and Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 a shuttle service will run between Rye and Ashford International between 7.30am and 6.30pm each day. Outside of these times, rail replacement buses will operate.

From Monday, October 21 to Friday, November 1 a shuttle service will run between Rye and Ashford between 7.30am and 6.30pm each day. Before 7am and after 7pm buses will replace trains.

Buses will be in operation to serve the section of line between Rye and Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From October 19 to October 25 an amended train service will run between Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.

From Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25 and from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1, an amended train service will run between Lewes and Hastings.

The mainline service to London and Tonbridge from Hastings will be unaffected.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “We know there’s never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption to people’s journeys. Working in cramped tunnels is challenging and unfortunately, due to the nature of the conditions, work takes longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have planned the work to take place, in part, over the October half-term holidays to reduce disruption to school travel and because trains are typically quieter during school holidays. That means fewer people are likely to be affected overall.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern trains, said: “We thank customers for their patience while Network Rail carries out these difficult tunnel repairs and other essential improvements. We’ve arranged replacement buses so customers can complete their journeys, so please check schedules and stopping points in advance and allow plenty of extra time for your trip.”

Customers should check train times at www.nationalrail.co.uk and plan alternative routes at www.tfl.gov.uk.