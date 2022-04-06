Man, 19, dies and two others left with serious injuries in collision on A21 near Robertsbridge

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Emergency services were called to the A21 at Silverhill, near Robertsbridge at 1.35am to reports of a car having left the carriageway.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Essex, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 20-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a third, 19-year-old, man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service in a serious condition.

Police said two 20-year-old men from London were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, has relevant dashcam footage or has any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Atlas.

