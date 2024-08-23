Man, 28, dies in West Sussex collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at around 7.20pm and involved a car and a tractor, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Station Road, Petworth, on Thursday evening (August 22).
“The 28-year-old male driver of a blue Toyota RAV4 sadly died at the scene after being involved in a collision with a tractor and trailer at about 7.20pm. His next of kin have been informed. The tractor driver, a 32-year-old man, was uninjured.
“Station Road has been closed at the junction of Rotherbridge Lane and Kilsham Lane southbound and is likely to remain shut throughout the night and into Friday morning for collision investigation work to take place.
“If you witnessed the collision, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Fogerty.”