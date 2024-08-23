Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man died in a collision in West Sussex yesterday evening (Thursday, August 22), police have announced this morning.

The incident happened at around 7.20pm and involved a car and a tractor, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Station Road, Petworth, on Thursday evening (August 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 28-year-old male driver of a blue Toyota RAV4 sadly died at the scene after being involved in a collision with a tractor and trailer at about 7.20pm. His next of kin have been informed. The tractor driver, a 32-year-old man, was uninjured.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Petworth. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“Station Road has been closed at the junction of Rotherbridge Lane and Kilsham Lane southbound and is likely to remain shut throughout the night and into Friday morning for collision investigation work to take place.

“If you witnessed the collision, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Fogerty.”