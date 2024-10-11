Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has died following a collision on the A21 in East Sussex last night (Thursday, October 10), police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the A21 remains closed this morning (Friday, October 11) following the incident between a van and motorbike.

A man has also since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on the A21 near Robertsbridge.

Police accident sign

“Emergency services were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday, October 10, to John’s Cross roundabout.

“The collision involved a white Ford Transit van and a red Honda motorcycle.

“Tragically, the rider of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, has been declared deceased. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the Ford Transit, a 32-year-old man from St Leonards, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

“Officers are investigating, and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam or CCTV footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Brading.”

A diversion is in place following last night’s collision.

On its traffic bulletin this morning, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A21 both ways between A2100 London Road and Northbridge Street. From an accident involving a car and a motorbike, at 8.40pm last night. Detour in operation - from the A28 at Baldslow, and A268 from Newenden to Flimwell.”