A man has died after a serious collision in West Sussex involving a van and a motorbike, police have confirmed.

A motorcyclist died at the scene after a collision on A29 Stane Street at Slinfold, near Horsham, police said.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to the incident involving a grey Volkswagen Caddy about 7.07am on Tuesday (October 17).

“Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, the 66-year-old rider, from Billingshurst, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.”

A29 Stane Street is closed following a fatal collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police said the road will be closed in the vicinity of Slinfold Golf and Country Club ‘for the foreseeable future’ and motorists are ‘advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime’. Diversion signs are in place.