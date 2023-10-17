BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Man dies after West Sussex collision: A29 remains closed

A man has died after a serious collision in West Sussex involving a van and a motorbike, police have confirmed.
By Sam Morton and Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 07:39 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist died at the scene after a collision on A29 Stane Street at Slinfold, near Horsham, police said.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to the incident involving a grey Volkswagen Caddy about 7.07am on Tuesday (October 17).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, the 66-year-old rider, from Billingshurst, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.”

Most Popular
A29 Stane Street is closed following a fatal collision. Photo: Eddie MitchellA29 Stane Street is closed following a fatal collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A29 Stane Street is closed following a fatal collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police said the road will be closed in the vicinity of Slinfold Golf and Country Club ‘for the foreseeable future’ and motorists are ‘advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime’. Diversion signs are in place.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Carmel.

Related topics:A29PoliceCPRSlinfold