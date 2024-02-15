'Man found in serious condition' - A27 Chichester road closed due to crash

A report for the AA reads: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound from the A29 (Fontwell East Roundabout) to the A284 (Ford Roundabout). Ongoing since this morning, with the road expected to remain closed until this evening. Detour in operation.”

Traffic has been extremely backed-up and is causing major delays on the A27.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a two car collision at around 10am today (February 15) on the A27 in Arundel, near the junction of Shellbridge Road.

A man in his 80s was found at the scene in a serious condition and taken to hospital for treatment. The A27 eastbound from Fontwell is currently closed with a redirection in place to the A29.

"Please make alternative journeys while services continue to work in the area. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to come forward and make a report.

You can contact us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting Operation Mitchell.”

