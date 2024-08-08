Man in his 60's hospitalised following collision between cyclist and lorry on Sussex/Surrey border
Officers from Surrey Police were called to London Road (A24) in Dorking at 10am on Tuesday, August 6 following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a grab lorry.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home, police confirmed.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the grab lorry.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “As a key part of our investigation, we are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.
“Were you driving along London Road between 9.45am and 10am on Tuesday, 6 August? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?
“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45240089323 via:
“Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
“Our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“Calling us on 101
“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
