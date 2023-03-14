Govia Thameslink Railway has confirmed Southern and Thameslink will have a ‘limited service’ on two upcoming strike days – while some areas will have ‘no trains at all’.

The next rail walk outs are scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) has instructed all its members working for 14 train operators to strike.

The union, who has been in dispute with the Government since June 2022, is demanding ‘an unconditional pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members terms, conditions and working practices’.

It has been reported that the walk outs are likely to bring rail networks across the nation to a standstill.

A Govia Thameslink Railway spokesperson said: “Regrettably, due to strike action by members of the RMT union on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18, there will be a limited service on Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink with a late start-up, early shutdown, and no trains at all in some areas (see map).

“Additionally, services will also start later on the days after the strikes: March 17 and 19.

“Where services are operating on strike days, passengers should expect disruption, longer waiting times and busy trains. Around only a third of the usual services will be running.

“First and last trains will be particularly busy. Passengers should consider travelling later and returning earlier, especially as no alternative transport can be made available.

“All customers must check the latest travel updates for their specific stations, both in advance and on the day of travel, including before setting off – using journey planners such as nationalrail.co.uk.

“Southern is hoping to run services on more routes than during recent strikes. However, on Saturday, March 18, short-notice essential engineering work by Network Rail at Clapham Junction means there will be no trains to Clapham Junction and Victoria with most diverted at East Croydon to London Bridge.

"This and other engineering work means there will be very little service in the Southern Metro area (see Saturday service map).

“Gatwick Express will operate some services on Thursday but not on Saturday because of the engineering work. However, the airport will continue to be served by Southern and Thameslink trains.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director, said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience this RMT union action will once again cause our customers. With only a limited service running, starting later and finishing earlier than usual, I must advise customers to check for their specific journey details, as there’ll be lots of variations from station to station.

“I truly appreciate how hard this is going to be for our customers. These national strikes are terrible for everyone and are the last thing anyone wants as we try to regrow the railway after the pandemic.”

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “This Saturday, our engineers need to complete vital footbridge improvement works at Clapham Junction station, meaning there will be no Southern trains between East Croydon and London Victoria.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, particularly at such a key location, however, by completing this work during the RMT strike day we hope will mean less passengers are disrupted.

“We would like to apologise to any passengers affected and thank them for their patience and understanding.”