Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be no trains across the majority of the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern and Gatwick Express network on Tuesday, May 7.

The only trains that will be running will be very limited shuttles on the following routes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Victoria – Gatwick Airport (Southern services)

London St Pancras – Luton/Luton Airport Parkway (Thameslink services)

London King’s Cross – Cambridge (Thameslink services)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Govia Thameslink Railway is urging customers planning to travel by train during the early May bank holiday that they must check their journeys ahead of time, as industrial action by the ASLEF union will unfortunately impact services. Picture contributed

In addition to May 7, there is a nationwide ban on overtime in place by ASLEF. This means that from Monday 6 until Saturday, May 11, there will be an amended timetable in place for all GTR services.

With engineering works taking place across the May bank holiday, followed by industrial action, GTR is advising customers to check their journeys for the entire period, starting from Saturday, May 4.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at GTR, said: “With the bank holiday weekend fast approaching, we’re urging people to plan ahead because, regrettably, industrial action by the ASLEF union will impact train journeys.

“The majority of our services won’t be running on Tuesday, May 7, and this is in addition to planned engineering works during the bank holiday weekend, followed by an overtime ban from Monday, May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re planning to travel by train next week, please check your journey online. We’re really sorry if the disruption will affect your plans.”

During the overtime ban period, GTR will be running an amended timetable with fewer services overall. This offers customers more certainty, with fewer on-the-day alterations. Trains running in the overtime ban will be much busier than usual, especially at peak times.

Customers planning to use GTR services between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11 must check before travelling.