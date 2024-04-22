May Bank Holiday week to be hit by train strikes: Sussex and Surrey stations affected
Sixteen train companies will be affected by one-day walkouts between Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9. An overtime ban will also take place between Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) and Friday, May 11.
Among the companies taking part in the strike on Tuesday are Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern and Gatwick Express. Trains operated by these providers will still run for the rest of the week.
The action is expected to lead to delays and cancellations, so passengers are advised to check before they travel,
The new round of strike action has been confirmed by train drivers' union, Aslef, which is seeking better pay for its members. The union claimed drivers are being asked to sacrifice working conditions in exchange for a wage increase.
According to a BBC report, The Rail Delivery Group – which negotiates on behalf of the rail companies – described the latest strike action as ‘wholly unnecessary’.
