Metrobus has announced the Christmas and New Year schedule, including new Christmas Day bus services operating on routes 200 and 400.

This will mean numerous areas across the network will get a Christmas service for the first time.

The special Christmas Day services will operate on routes 10, 200 and 400, and on Boxing Day services will run across routes 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 100, 200 and 400.

Gatwick Airport have provided support towards those Christmas services that serve the airport.

A detailed rundown of the additional commercially operated Christmas services, along with timetables of the wider holiday period, can be found here.

Normal fares are charged, and normal passes are accepted on Christmas Day.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton & Hove Buses said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will once again be running Christmas Day services for 2024 at no cost to the taxpayer, including services on the 200 and 400, which is the first time these services have run on Christmas Day.

“It is hugely important to us to keep our local community connected all year round, whilst making it easier for passengers to get to their place of work, attend church or visit their families on Christmas Day.”

Details of services for Christmas day and the holiday period can be found here.