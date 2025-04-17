Mid Sussex in top ten most expensive areas for commuting in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Sussex has been ranked the tenth most expensive area for commuters in the UK, according to new research.

A study by WhatPrice.co.uk looked into commuting expenses across regions in the country by analysing key factors.

These were: E10 petrol prices, B7 diesel prices, average travel distance to work, and the number of fuel stations per 10,000 vehicles.

Mid Sussex had an index score of 70.09 out of 100 after it was revealed that the E10 petrol price was 139.95p per litre, the B7 diesel price was 147.2p and the average travel distance was 13.32km (8.27 miles).

David Holmes, CEO of WhatPrice.co.uk, said: “If you live near the border of a neighbouring town, it’s worth looking online to see how much fuel costs differ. For example, in places like Aberdeenshire and Shropshire, people are driving 16-17 kilometres to work each day. And when you’re clocking that kind of distance, even a few pennies difference in fuel prices isn’t just numbers, it could mean you have more money left over after the food shop, energy bills, or even clothes for your kids.

“In rural areas like East Hertfordshire and Huntingdonshire, where people are travelling further for work, fuel can quietly become one of the biggest costs of living. For commuters in these areas, fuel economy and considering different transport options become increasingly important.”

The WhatPrice.co.uk research revealed that East Hertfordshire is the area with the most expensive commute, having an index score of 79.85 out of 100. E10 petrol costs 141.98p per litre and diesel is 148.23p. Commuters in the area face an average journey of 14.36km (8.9 miles) to work.

The full top ten list of the most expensive areas for commuting is:

1) East Hertfordshire: 79.85 index score, 141.98p E10 petrol, 148.23p B7 diesel, 14.36km average travel.

2) West Northamptonshire: 76.05 index score, 141.02p E10 petrol, 148.49 B7 diesel, 12.86km average travel.

3) Huntingdonshire: 74.95 index score, 139.66p E10 petrol, 147.1 B7 diesel, 15.86km average travel.

4) Maidstone: 73.96 index score, 140.31p E10 petrol, 148.08p B7 diesel, 13.85km average travel.

5) South Cambridgeshire: 72.95 index score, 140.18p E10 petrol, 147.54p B7 diesel, 14.28km average travel.

6) Wiltshire: 71.69 index score, 139.2p E10 petrol, 146.83p B7 diesel, 15.26km average travel.

7) Dorset: 71.05 index score, 139.11p E10 petrol, B7 diesel 145.73p, 15.36km average travel.

8) Bedford: 70.61 index score, 139.25p E10 petrol, 146.15p B7 diesel, 13.04km average travel.

9) Cheshire East: 70.25 index score, 140.64p E10 petrol, 147.31p B7 diesel, 12.7km average travel.

10) Mid Sussex: 70.09 index score, 139.95p E10 petrol, 147.2p B7 diesel, 13.32km average travel.