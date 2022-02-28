By Joseph Hook, data reporter

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Mid Sussex’s motorists will have ten road closures to avoid this week. Picture: RADAR.

A23, from 8pm February 21 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 north and southbound, between Patcham and Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for lighting inspections.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

A23, from 7.30pm February 28 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Bolney, carriageway and slip road closures for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

A23, from 8pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Handcross, junction to M23, junction 11, mobile lane closures for drainage work.

A23, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, lane closure for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

A23, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Pease Pottage to Bolney, diversion Route for off network closure of A22 London Road for West Sussex County Council.

A23, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe, Lane closure for works by West Sussex County Council.

A23, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Sayers Common to Hickstead, lane closure for works by Openreach.

A23, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, London Road Pyecombe, lane closure for works by West Sussex County Council.

A23, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Brighton Road Handcross, lane closure for work by Openreach.

