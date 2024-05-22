‘Minor collision’ causes traffic on key roads in East Sussex as photos show police and ambulances at scene

Published 22nd May 2024, 15:41 BST
A collision caused traffic on two roads in East Sussex yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 21).

A reader sent in a photo of a police incident on the A267 near Mayfield at about 12.30pm/1pm.

The reader said they were held up on the A272 as police were directing three-way traffic.

Sussex Police were approached for comment and said: “This was a minor collision only and police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

