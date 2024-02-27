'Minor injuries' following collision which blocked A27 in East Sussex
Motorists involved in a collision on the A27 have sustained ‘minor injuries’, police have reported.
Lewes Road in Wilmington was partially blocked both ways near The Street following the incident which happened today (February 27) at about 10.30am.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the incident was a two-car collision which caused minor injuries to those involved.
The crash has now been fully cleared and tra f fic, which had been queueing for a mile, has returned to normal, according to AA Traffic News.