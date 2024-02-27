BREAKING

'Minor injuries' following collision which blocked A27 in East Sussex

Motorists involved in a collision on the A27 have sustained ‘minor injuries’, police have reported.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 13:42 GMT
Lewes Road in Wilmington was partially blocked both ways near The Street following the incident which happened today (February 27) at about 10.30am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the incident was a two-car collision which caused minor injuries to those involved.

The crash has now been fully cleared and tra f fic, which had been queueing for a mile, has returned to normal, according to AA Traffic News.

